Prizes on offer as new campaign launched to bolster York highstreet

Running throughout February, Shop York will aim to offer a “fun and engaging way” for shoppers to support local shops while earning the chance to win prizes, all donated by York businesses.

Rachel Bean, project manager at York BID, said; “We are thrilled to launch Shop York, an initiative that provides vital support to businesses when they need it most and rewards shoppers for using the high street.

"Shop York is a win-win: shoppers discover fantastic local businesses, and retailers benefit from increased footfall during a quieter period of the year.”

York BID and Indie York have announced the launch of a new campaign to encourage residents to shop locally. Photo: York skyline by James Hardisty.

The Shop York campaign invites shoppers to collect a ‘Passport’ from Visit York or participating businesses. Shoppers earn one sticker for every purchase over £5 at more than 80 participating retailers.

Once paticipants collect five stickers from five different retailers, they are able to enter a prize draw for the chance to win one of twenty prizes, including a £500 York Gift Card, a year’s worth of books and Ray-Ban sunglasses.

The campaign is funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, with funding distributed by City of York Council.

Rebecca Layton, chairperson for Indie York, said; “Shop York is a wonderful initiative to encourage customers into the city at a time that is usually most retailers’ quietest time of the year.

"We are thrilled that York BID have extended participation in this scheme to Indie York businesses who are not BID levy payers, to further highlight the vast range of independently owned businesses that the city has to offer."

The project has been launched by York BID (Business Improvement District) which provides support to businesses in the city and Indie York, a not-for-profit group supporting and promoting independently owned businesses in York.

The launch of the campaign follows the British Retail Consortium earlier this month issuing a bleak forecast for the year, as well as weak Christmas trading figures.

The group’s latest BRC-KPMG Retail Sales Monitor report for the four weeks between November 24 and December 28 showed UK total retail sales up by 3.2 per cent – a figure bolstered by Black Friday falling later than usual on November 29.

The figures mean that for 2024 as a whole, UK Total Retail sales increased by only 0.7 per cent from 2023.