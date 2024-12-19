Pro-Development welcomes two new starters to drive growth and support employee retention

Following a year of growth, Yorkshire based learning and development specialist Pro-Development (UK) Ltd has made two new appointments to strengthen the company’s support for small and medium sized businesses across Yorkshire and the Humber.

Joining as business development manager, Nicola Ibison brings over 20 years of management experience. With a strong background in leadership and people development, Nicola spent 20 years at Santander, leading and inspiring large teams to be at their best and deliver for themselves, the business and their customers.

In her role at Pro-Development, she will focus on building relationships with business and HR leaders across Yorkshire, identifying opportunities to help them become stronger businesses by investing in employee engagement, consultancy support, leadership and skills development, team building and coaching and mentoring.

Sue O’Boyle joins Pro-Development as a learning and development consultant, bringing over 25 years’ experience in leadership and management development. Sue is passionate about developing others and believes that everyone can be energised and productive at work given the right opportunities. Sue started work with an international role in industry before returning to York to take up a consulting role.

Back row (l-r) Tracey Flannery and Michelle Mook. Front row (l-r) Sue O'Boyle and Nicola Ibison

Joining Leeds Beckett University for 10 years, Sue then designed and delivered innovative development programmes there enabling colleagues to enhance their skills, engagement and performance at work. In her new role, Sue is looking forward to sharing her knowledge and experience with local businesses by working with them to create learning and development experiences that really engage their people and enable them to flourish at work.

Michelle Mook, Pro-Development founder and managing director says: “We are thrilled to welcome these two incredible new talents to the team. Both possess valuable, strategic insight and are

passionate about helping workforces to thrive, which aligns with our belief that people development is the cornerstone to business success.”

“We see evidence time and time again that the businesses who continue to invest in employee engagement and development are the ones who succeed in the long term, and I know Nicola and Sue will add significant value to our business and the impact of our work with clients.

Nicola says, “I am thrilled to join Pro-Development to help more businesses across the region see the benefits of investing in their people. I wanted to join a business that was passionate about employee engagement and development and would help employees to feel great about what they do. I love what Pro-Development stands for and the values they bring alive every day.

“Recent statistics from Forbes show that 76% of people remain with businesses that provide training and development opportunities, and 55% of people believe they would benefit from development initiatives. Business leaders can scarcely afford to lose their best talent. I’m excited to help them improve employee retention, reduce costly staff turnover, and build a skilled and motivated workforce that is aligned with their organisation’s goals.”

Sue adds: “Pro-Development’s values and mission resonate deeply with me but most importantly I am joining a group of like-minded people who are equally passionate about helping businesses develop their people and experience the transformative impact this can have.”

