Pro-Roll secures multi-million funding package with NatWest to support growth opportunities

Sheffield-based metals manufacturing business set for next phase of growth with multi-million pound funding from NatWest and Lombard asset finance

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NatWest is supporting Sheffield-based steel manufacturing specialists Pro-Roll with a multi-million pound funding package to grow its business. The funding facility, which includes capital investment facilities from Lombard, will enable Pro-Roll to further expand its metals processing capabilities.

Pro-Roll specialises in metal manufacturing and processing services on behalf of various industrial sectors. Originally starting life in 2000 as a specialist hand rolling mill, the business has expanded its services to include melting facilities as well as heat treatment, bar finishing, and now hot press & forging capabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funding package will enable Pro-Roll to bring their entire manufacturing process in-house at a new premises in Ecclesfield, just 10 minutes from their existing site. With the new capital investment, Pro-Roll has now become a fully integrated manufacturer, improving it’s own efficiencies, reducing costs and giving the business more control over project timelines.

Pro-Roll

This investment is seen as vital by the business as timely production is crucial, particularly for vital defence sector projects including the UK submarines programme, where Pro-Roll has been involved for the past 13 years and continues to play a key role in current projects to produce 12 new submarines designed and manufactured to leading industry standards.

Pro-Roll is also committed to recruiting locally and creating skilled jobs in the region through the many different steel processes it offers. As one of the last remaining hand rolling mills left in the UK, Pro-Roll is committed to keeping the traditional skill of hand rolling alive and in use within UK Steel manufacture. Hand rolling is a highly skilled job which requires a time-served hands-on training programme that cannot be taught outside of the mill.

Symon Havenhand, Managing Director at Pro-Roll, said: “As we continue to grow the business to meet the modern demands of the sector, it has been crucial that we have had a finance partner like NatWest who understands our unique needs as a business. Since we began our partnership in 2010, NatWest have been at our side throughout all of our periods of growth. We’ve been working together for close to fifteen years now and in that time the team at NatWest have been extremely helpful and responsive, and are also incredibly knowledgeable about the manufacturing industry and how it operates. We welcome the timely and efficient support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul McCarron, Relationship Director at NatWest, said: “Pro-Roll is building a sustainable business which will continue to support the manufacturing and defence industry for many generations to come. We’re delighted to conclude the deal which marks the latest step in our shared partnership together. As the UK’s biggest bank for business, we know that businesses like Pro-Roll are central to further economic growth and we wish the management team at Pro-Roll every success in achieving long-term growth goals.”

Hot hand rolling

With a history stretching back nearly 300 years, NatWest now serves over 19 million customers, with businesses rooted in communities across every nation and region of the UK across retail, commercial and private banking markets. Through specialist sector knowledge and capabilities, NatWest delivers comprehensive products and solutions for businesses ranging from start-ups to corporates and large institutions.