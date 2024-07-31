Probe into alleged car finance mis-selling must be completed in fair, efficient way: Greg Wright

A major probe into whether people overpaid on their car loans has been extended, as the UK’s financial watchdog said it could decide to set up a scheme to compensate consumers.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it was giving motor finance companies more time to respond to customer complaints.

The review was launched at the start of the year following concerns that a large number of people may have been overcharged for their car loans through discretionary commission arrangements.

The selling practice, which was banned in 2021, had been used by some brokers to adjust the interest rates they charged customers so that they could receive more cash in commission.

The FCA said it was looking for evidence of widespread misconduct, and considering whether it should set up a formal redress scheme which could see people compensated in an “orderly and efficient way”.

The watchdog said it was assessing thousands of records spanning 14 years.

Delays in receiving the data it needs means an update on the review will not be provided by the end of September, as previously planned. Instead, motor finance firms could be given until December 2025 at the earliest to respond to complaints.

Usually, there is an eight-week deadline to respond. The FCA said this extension would give it enough time to potentially set up an alternative way of dealing with complaints relating to discretionary commission arrangements, such as consumer redress scheme.

This is “more likely than when we started our review”, the FCA said.

But what does this mean for consumers? Earlier this year, Martin Lewis, the founder of MoneySavingExpert, said he thought it was likely that, when the investigation completes, the FCA will set up some type of mass-scale redress scheme, although he acknowledged there is a small chance it will change its mind.

There have certainly been a large number of complaints from customers to motor finance firms, claiming compensation for commission arrangements before the ban was imposed in 2021.

In an FCA podcast, Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the FCA, said: “Nearly 80 per cent of households in the United Kingdom own a car, so it’s really important that we make sure that market continues to function fairly and well in the future too. One of the reasons we stepped in in January is we saw the numbers of complaints going up very fast and that had the potential to be disorderly.”

Mr Rathi added that there “have been issues” in this market.

"And what we’re looking at is the scale and breadth of those issues,’’ he added. “That’s why I’ve said it’s unlikely at the end of this that..we’re going to find nothing.”

The FCA must be praised for taking a painstaking approach to tackling a subject that could affect the financial wellbeing of many consumers.

All the complainants will be hoping this chapter can be closed in a fair and efficient manner which bolsters their confidence in the UK’s regulatory system.