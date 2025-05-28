Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His comments came as the company posted its year-end results for 2024, in which it saw a jump in sales but also widening losses.

The firm posted revenue of £1.9m, a lift of 13 per cent on last year. This, however, came alongside an operating loss of £852,000, up from a loss of £762,000 last year.

In a statement issued alongside the company’s results, Steen Andersen, CEO of ProBiotix Health, said: "The current year has started strongly, with a record order book, significantly ahead of 2024.

“The robustness of the sales project pipeline has increased further with new product launches planned this year in North America and Europe. We feel confident about the continuing positive development of the Company in 2025, enabling a move to reach break-even.”

Wakefield-based ProBiotix works in the dietary supplement prevention sector, specialising in probiotics and the human microbiome.

The firm’s products aim to address various aspects of cardiometabolic health – conditions which affect the heart, blood vessels and the body’s metabolism. These can include heart attacks, strokes, and circulatory diseases.

According to a 2023 report from the World Heart Foundation, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of deaths in both men and women globally, accounting for 29 per cent of all deaths. It is thought to be responsible for around 20 million deaths annually.

The global probiotics supplement consumer market is forecasted to reach around $12bn, or £8.9bn, by 2028, according to 2024 analysis from the International Probiotic Association.

ProBiotix said 2024 had seen it grow its established brands, alongside expansion into new distribution channels through partners in the USA and Italy.

During the year, the company launched two of its capsule products which target the lowering of cholesterol in Ukraine and Uzbekistan, as well as another cholesterol lowering product in Greece.

The year also saw ProBiotix launch other products in areas including Denmark and China.

Mr Andersen added: “We also continue to increase our commercial efforts within Europe, whilst keeping a strategic focus on key potential new markets.

“We look forward to building on the success of 2024 towards our strategic targets of £10m turnover in 2028 with £2m earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, and thank investors for their investment and continued belief in the management team."

During the year, the company also announced a major new supply agreement in the Far East, signed with Kemin China Technology.

It also said it had established a long-term business relationship with South Korea through the company Top Health.