Product design firm to expand 3D print service after securing £500,000 funding

A product design company has raised £500,000 to help expand its 3D print production service and target new markets.

Sheffield-based AME Group designs products for brands including Jaguar, Vax, Hornby Railways and Harris Brushes. Its 3D print service was initially introduced to produce prototypes.

However, following an initial £750,000 investment from NPIF – Mercia Equity Finance, which is managed by Mercia and part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund (NPIF) last year, the company invested in new equipment and is now offering a low-volume production service with rapid turnaround times.

It currently produces components for clients in the aerospace, defence and the luxury yacht market. The latest funding from NPIF will enable it to broaden its product range and target new sectors. AME Group was founded in 1998 by Ian Jones, who is finance director. It currently employs 28 staff and expects to create around 10 new jobs in the next two years.

Rich Proctor (left) and Paul Howell of AME, Maurice Disasi of Mercia, Mike Kneafsey of AME, Sean Hutchinson from the British Business Bank and Ian Jones of AME. Picture: Shaun Flannery

Chief executive Rich Proctor said: “3D printing is catching on quickly as it enables companies to shorten lead times by manufacturing small batches in the UK, test new product ideas and respond rapidly to market trends.