Production on eco-friendly tree guards made from wool moves forward after investment from British Wool
The investment will enable NexGen to commence full production of its eco-friendly tree shelters, which wrap around and protect trees in early stages of growth. The shelters have undergone extensive development and testing since winning the Innovation in Wool award in 2020.
British Wool said the partnership aims to transition NexGen’s innovative products from development to market, enhancing sustainability, eliminating single-use plastics and driving demand for British wool.
Andrew Hogley, CEO of British Wool, said: “British Wool is delighted to partner with NexGen and support the company in bringing this innovative, new wool-based product to market. NexGen tree shelters will take single use plastic out of the environment and have the potential to drive significant demand for undervalued types of British wool over the medium to long-term.”
NexGen has committed to sourcing wool through British Wool’s collective marketing scheme. Additionally, British Wool will secure a seat on the board of NexGen.
Gary Hurlstone, founder of NexGen Tree Shelters, added: “This is an exciting partnership for the company and will allow us to progress to the full production of our innovative products. We have so much interest in the product from a variety of sources and can’t wait to start seeing our British wool tree shelters all over the UK and in international markets.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.