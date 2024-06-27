The investment will enable NexGen to commence full production of its eco-friendly tree shelters, which wrap around and protect trees in early stages of growth. The shelters have undergone extensive development and testing since winning the Innovation in Wool award in 2020.

British Wool said the partnership aims to transition NexGen’s innovative products from development to market, enhancing sustainability, eliminating single-use plastics and driving demand for British wool.

Andrew Hogley, CEO of British Wool, said: “British Wool is delighted to partner with NexGen and support the company in bringing this innovative, new wool-based product to market. NexGen tree shelters will take single use plastic out of the environment and have the potential to drive significant demand for undervalued types of British wool over the medium to long-term.”

The investment will enable NexGen to commence full production of its eco-friendly tree shelters (pictured). Photo: Emma Drabble.

NexGen has committed to sourcing wool through British Wool’s collective marketing scheme. Additionally, British Wool will secure a seat on the board of NexGen.