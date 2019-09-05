Professional services firm EY announces a raft of senior appointments

PROFESSIONAL services firm EY has made a raft of senior appointments and promotions in its International and Transactions Tax Services (ITTS) team as demand for its services grows across the North of England.

As well as five senior appointments and three senior promotions, EY is also hiring new graduates to help increase its market share. The ITTS team has grown to around 50 staff.

Martin Copley joins EY from Weir Group plc as an associate partner based in Manchester, focusing on transfer pricing and Antonio Zegovin is moving from EY Milan to join as a senior manager in transfer pricing in Manchester.

Sahid Daud is joining as an international tax manager in Manchester, having previously worked at Amino Associates.

Jahangir Rashid joins as a director focusing on international tax in Leeds, while Helen Edwards joins as a director with experience in real estate in Manchester.

EY’s internal promotions see Jo Smith returning to Manchester as a director in international tax after three years in New York; Simon Taylor being promoted to director in transfer pricing in Manchester; and Dan Dickinson being promoted to associate partner in the international tax team in Leeds.

Noam Handler, partner and head of tax for national markets, said: “I really am delighted by the progress we have made in the local market in recent months both with our clients and in our ability to attract talent such as Jahangir, Helen, Sahid, Antonio and Martin. They are full of energy, enthusiasm and bring a wealth of experience to the team.

“Dan’s promotion to associate partner is thoroughly deserved and reflects his commitment to growing our business and the excellent client work he’s delivered during his time with EY.

“This is an exciting period of growth for our local tax practices.”