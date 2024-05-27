Professional services firm Gateley annoucnes 10 promotions in Leeds office

The promotions are part of 78 announced by Gateley across 15 of the Group’s UK offices this year with nine made up to partner.

Roger McCourt, partner and head of Gateley’s Leeds office, said: “All these promotions are really well deserved, and I congratulate each and every one for their hard work and commitment to delivering exceptional client service over many years as well as their excellent contributions to the Leeds office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This year’s promotions show the depth and breadth of talent that we have in Leeds, and I look forward to seeing their careers continue to flourish with Gateley.”

Left to right: Hayley Hayes, Amy Venson, Roger McCourt (office head for Gateley Leeds), Gemma Marie Lawn, Nicholas Attwooll and Elizabeth Russell. Photo by Simon Vine.

Hayley Hayes, in Construction, has been promoted to partner, while Amelia Purdy and Amy Venson, both working in Real Estate, have both been made senior associates.

Elizabeth Russell in Restructuring and Nicholas Attwooll in Regulatory/Litigation have been promoted to associates, along with Gemma Marie Lawn and Claire Hudson, both from the Residential Development team.

Property consultancy Gateley Hamer has also promoted Grant Penman and David Strafford to technical director and James Staniford to senior associate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad