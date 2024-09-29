Professional services firm Xeinadin acquires three Haines Watts offices in Yorkshire

This series of acquisitions, following the addition of Clay Shaw Thomas in July and Jones Harris in August, brings the total to 27 in the past two years.

A recent Xeinadin survey of 1,000 SMEs across the UK found that 84 per cent of small business owners in Yorkshire and Humber consult with their accountant at least once a month, with the average being over three times per month.

Xeinadin is focusing on this region as a thriving hub for small business growth, where business owners increasingly rely on their local accountancy firms to guide them through their business and financial challenges.

Derry Crowley, chief executive of Xeinadin, said: “I am delighted to welcome the team and clients of three former Haines Watts offices to Xeinadin in what is a key milestone in our growth strategy.

"The team, led by partner Jennifer Toulson, are consummate professionals with a track-record of delivering exceptional services for local businesses. They fit in with the ethos of our company and I look forward to seeing them thrive as part of Xeinadin.”

Jennifer Toulson, Xeinadin Humber partner, added: “This move marks a new and exciting time in our journey as we join Derry and our new colleagues at Xeinadin. We’ll continue to deliver personalised services to our clients in Grimsby, Scunthorpe, Hessle and across Yorkshire, tapping into the resources and expertise of the business advisory firm built for small business.”

The acquisition will bring 23 employees from Haines Watts into Xeinadin’s professional services business under the continued leadership of its existing management team, adding to the firm’s already significant presence in the Yorkshire and Humber. The business will be known as the Xeinadin Humber offices.

Xeinadin is one of the largest multi-disciplinary business advisory and accountancy firms in the UK & Ireland.

It was formed in 2019 through a merger of over 100 small and medium-sized accountancy practices in the UK and Republic of Ireland.

With more than 130 offices, 80,000 clients and over 2,000 team members employed within the group, Xeinadin focuses on advising owner-managers of small and medium-sized businesses.

It has 11 offices in and around the Yorkshire region including: Bedale, Doncaster, Farsley, Grimsby, Harrogate, Honley, Huddersfield, Northallerton, Sheffield and Wetherby and Worksop.

It was named as the 18th largest accountancy firm in the UK in the Accountancy Age 50+50 rankings and is one of the largest firms of accountants in the Republic of Ireland operating in over 35 locations across the country.

It was recently a finalist for Employer of the Year and Transformation Project of the Year at the Irish Accountancy Awards.

The company added North Yorkshire-based accountancy firm, Kenneth Easby Limited, to the group in 2023. The firm had two offices in Bedale and Northallerton.