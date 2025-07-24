Profit warnings from Yorkshire firms fall by almost a third in first half of year

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three of the warnings issued during the first half of the year came from listed companies operating in the FTSE Industrials super-sector in the region, the same number as the first half of 2024.

Similarly, industrials businesses issued the highest volume profit warnings across all UK listed businesses during the first half of the year, with 38.

Listed companies in Yorkshire issued four warnings in the second quarter of 2025, equal to last year’s second quarter total for the region. Profit warnings in the region saw a marginal quarter-on-quarter increase, up from three in the first quarter of 2025.

UK-listed companies in Yorkshire issued a total of seven profit warnings in the first half of 2025, down by more than a third compared to last year. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty

Tim Vance, EY-Parthenon UK&I turnaround and restructuring partner in Yorkshire, said: “The fall in profit warnings in Yorkshire in the first half of 2025 is testament to the region’s resilient business community, particularly given the challenging economic landscape.

"The Industrials FTSE super-sector saw the most warnings in Yorkshire during the first half of this year, which is in line with the wider UK trend, highlighting the challenging headwinds facing industrials companies.”

In contrast to Yorkshire’s first half fall in warnings, UK listed companies issued 121 profit warnings in the first half of 2025, up from 119 during the same period last year. UK profit warnings for the second quarter also saw a year-on-year uptick, rising to 59, up from 49 in the second quarter of 2024.

Mr Vance added: “Despite a fall in warnings for listed companies in Yorkshire in the first half of the year, national warnings were up year-on-year in both Q2 and H1 as a whole.

"With the UK’s economic growth outlook continuing to appear relatively downbeat, and global trade market uncertainty likely to weigh on business investment, the second half of the year is unlikely to be without challenges.”

According to EY’s report, the leading factor behind profit warnings in the UK during the second quarter was policy change and geopolitical uncertainty, cited in nearly half of warnings.

This marked a significant increase from just 4 per cent in the second quarter of 2024, and the highest percentage recorded for this cause in more than 25 years of EY’s analysis.

The proportion of profit warnings to cite contract and order cancellations or delays in the second quarter remained at a record 40 per cent.

One in three warnings cited tariff-related impacts, including weaker demand, supply chain disruption, and exchange-rate volatility.