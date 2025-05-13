Profit warnings issued by listed businesses in Yorkshire fall by more than 50 per cent year-on-year
Yorkshire’s first quarter profit warnings total was also the region’s joint-lowest quarterly figure since the third quarter of 2021.
In the first quarter of last year, listed companies in Yorkshire issued seven profit warnings, according to the report.
Nationally, UK-listed companies issued a total of 62 profit warnings in the first quarter of 2025, marking an 11 per cent year-on-year fall.
However, the proportion of UK-listed businesses to issue a warning in the last 12 months remains high, at 18 per cent, the report said.
More than a quarter (26 per cent) of warnings across the UK cited policy change and geopolitical uncertainty as key factors, while 18 per cent cited labour market issues.
Tim Vance, EY-Parthenon UK&I Turnaround and Restructuring Partner in Yorkshire, said: “Although the UK is facing a volatile economic outlook, businesses in Yorkshire continued to display encouraging resilience in the first quarter of 2025, with profit warnings down by more than 50 per cent year-on-year.
"Given heightened levels of global trade disruption it is crucial that companies in the region are agile and prepared for a range of eventualities going forward.
Mr Vance added: “Scenario planning, stress testing, as well as building operational and financial resilience will be a critical priority over the coming months.
"On a positive note, it looks increasingly likely that interest rates will fall steadily across the remainder of 2025, which should provide a source of support to an otherwise uncertain business landscape.”
EY-Parthenon’s latest Profit Warnings report found that the leading factor behind profit warnings in the first quarter was contract and order cancellations or delays, cited in 40 per cent of warnings, the highest percentage recorded for this cause in 25 years of EY’s analysis.
Looking beyond the first quarter, half (50 per cent) of the profit warnings issued by UK-listed businesses in April cited the direct or indirect impact of tariffs and resulting recent global trade disruption.
Claire Gambles, EY-Parthenon Turnaround and Restructuring Strategy Partner, added: “UK companies have faced many challenges in recent years, but ongoing global trade disruption has the potential to bring even more substantial and far-reaching repercussions.
"Demand and supply shocks from the pandemic and geopolitical events were significant but primarily cyclical disruptions, whereas major changes to international trade policy may have more enduring effects.
She added: “Naturally, these changes won’t happen immediately, and companies will need to balance immediate responses, such as strengthening financial resilience, with strategic shifts, whether by reassessing supply chains and pricing models or exploring new global partnerships, to help respond to further uncertainty over the coming months.”