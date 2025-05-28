Profits lift for Pets at Home Group amid "profound transformation"

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company posted underlying pre-tax profits of £133m for the year ending 27 March, a 0.7 per cent lift on the year prior.

In its retail arm, the group posted underlying pre-tax profits of £72.9m, representing a 16.6 per cent drop. This was offset, however, by profits of £75.9m in the company’s Vet Group segment, a lift of 23.3 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lyssa McGowan, chief executive officer of Pets at Home Group, said: “The past two years have seen a profound transformation at Pets at Home. We have moved from a business with a strong presence in pet retail and vets, to a true pet care platform.”

Pets at Home Group saw its profits lift as the firm said it had undergone a "profound transformation" over the last two years.

During the period, the company replatformed its digital infrastructure, and “simplified” its distribution network to a single centre.

Ms McGowan said this had been achieved against a backdrop of a “normalising pet care market and low consumer confidence”.

The growth in the company’s veterinary arm comes as the Competition Markets Authority (CMA) continues its investigation into the vets industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The investigation is looking into whether consumers are paying too much for vet bills and whether they are given enough information about options for treatments.

Ms McGowan said that the 2025 financial year had been “another year of outstanding growth” for Pets at Home’s vet business, adding: “Our practices significantly outperformed a more subdued industry backdrop and delivered this progress despite the ongoing uncertainty of the CMA investigation – further demonstration of the power of our unique joint venture model.”

Pets at Home also reported total group statutory revenues up 0.1 per cent to £1.48bn.

This came as the firm reported a 13 per cent lift in its Vet Group consumer revenue, and a 1.8 per cent drop in its retail consumer revenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company said its consumer revenue had been “impacted by a period of subdued growth in the pet sector due to a soft UK consumer backdrop throughout FY25, deflation and normalising levels of new pet ownership.”

Levels of pet ownership are now thought to be normalising after an uplift during the pandemic.

During the period, Pets at Home said its operating costs had increased "no more than five per cent”, including productivity initiatives of around £30m.

It said these initiatives had been brought in to offset higher than usual underlying cost inflation, including “externally imposed headwinds” such as the higher national living wage and a lift in national insurance contributions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pets at Home also saw growth in its Pets Club online membership, reporting a total of 8.2 million members, five per cent up on last year.

The company said this has been helped in part by auto-enrolment on its new digital platform.

Pets at Home posted underlying earnings per share of 21p, up 1.6 per cent.