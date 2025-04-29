Profits rise 9% for Jet2 as Leeds-based firm warns it is ‘mindful’ of geopolitical turbulence

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Share prices for the firm rose 15 per cent on Tuesday morning after Jet2 announced that it expects to report group pre-tax profits between £565m and £570m for the year ending 31 March.

The figure, which marks around a nine per cent increase on the same period the year prior, excludes £10m of profit from the disposal of the company’s retired Boeing 757-200 aircraft fleet.

The company said, however, that limited forward visibility meant it was unable to provide profit guidance for 2026.

Leeds-based Jet2 has said it expects to report a nine per cent rise in profits. Photo: Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire

A statement from Jet2 said: “We are satisfied with our progress for the 2026 fiscal year to date although as ever, we remain mindful of the potential impact of the current geopolitical and macro-economic environments.

“With a considerable way to go in the leisure travel booking cycle and given the limited forward visibility, it is too early to provide guidance as to group profitability for FY26.”

Yesterday’s announcement comes after Jet2 warned in February of potential profit margin pressure and delays to aircraft delivery.

A statement from the firm issued as part of its latest announcement, however, said: “Operationally we are well set for a successful Summer 2025 season with the required number of aircraft to support our flying programme and sufficient, fully trained colleagues to operate our end-to-end product proposition to our normal high standards of customer care.”

Jet2 added that its on sale capacity for summer 2025 is currently 8.3 per cent higher than Summer 2024 at 18.6 million seats. The company said its new bases at Bournemouth and London Luton airports had contributed approximately four per cent to this growth.

The firm said that its balance sheet position “remains strong” with total cash at the end of March of £3.2bn.

The last 12 months also saw Jet2 purchase four Airbus A321neo aircraft using its own cash reserves.

Steve Heapy, chief executive officer of Jet2, said: "We are very pleased with how the 2025 financial year has ended with another year of healthy profit growth, which underlines the resilience, flexibility and popularity of our product offering, plus the consistently outstanding customer service provided by our colleagues.

“Although still very early in FY26, we are satisfied with progress for Summer 2025 so far.

“With a steadfast focus on long-term growth together with our flexible business model, we are well-positioned to navigate the dynamic market conditions and continue delivering exceptional service-led holiday experiences to our Customers.”

The announcement came as Jet2 launched a Share Buyback Programme of up to £250m.

The firm said the programme would take place over two tranches, with the first commencing from the announcement up to a maximum aggregate consideration of £125m.

Jet2 also announced yesterday that it was launching a new summer menu for 2025, featuring major brands including Costa and Coca-Cola.

Mr Heapy added: “We are delighted to be teaming up with a range of new brands as we launch our brand-new In-Flight Menu for Summer 25, including the immensely popular Costa Coffee and Coca-Cola, and even adding scones with cream and jam.”