Profits rise for Yorkshire-based One Health group as NHS wait lists drive demand for referrals

The Yorkshire-based company, which provides NHS-funded medical procedures, received 7,857 new patient referrals, up from 6,091 last year. The number marked an increase of 29 per cent and a new record for the firm.

The company also saw pre-tax profits lift to £845,301 for the six months ended 30 September 2024, a jump from £559,608 in the same period last year.

In a statement to the London Stock Exchange, the firm said: “Operationally, 2024 has seen a further increase in the national NHS waiting list and industrial action causing disruption to NHS patients care caused by cancelations.

“As a result, demand for support from One Heath and other independent sector providers increased during the first half of the year. During the same period, we saw continued demand for waiting list transfers and direct referrals from NHS Trusts.”

Speaking on the new referrals, Adam Binns, chief executive officer at One Health Group, said: “These referrals include a continuation of NHS patients transferring to One Health from local Trusts to help them reduce their internal waiting lists.

"The Trust transfer activity is in addition to patients received through the traditional route by choosing to be referred to One Health through ‘Patient Choice’ after visiting their GP.”

One Health Group provides treatment in orthopaedics, spine, general surgery and gynaecology.

The group delivered 19,674 consultations during the period, an increase of 29 per cent on last year, and carried out surgical procedures on 3,427 NHS patients through nine hospitals, a 14 cent increase on last year.

Mr Binns added: “One Health has performed strongly in the first six months of the financial year, significantly ahead of last year with turnover up 22 per cent to £13.3m, underlying EBITDA up 40 per cent to nearly £1m.

“We are very pleased with performance in the first half of the year and expect to achieve our year end forecasts.”

The firm also said it had established five-year contracts with its largest NHS commissioners during the period, moving it away from an historic annual renewal process.

In the next six months, the company plans to submit a planning application for a new surgical hub.

The firm said that the hub was expected to deliver “significant additional operating capacity in 2026” and had the potential to “significantly increase the profitability of the group”.

One Health said that it is also “actively pursuing" further surgical hubs to increase the group’s surgical capacity and help to satisfy the demand from the NHS.

It added that further surgical capacity is also set to be established with two new independent hospitals in “two new geographical sites”.