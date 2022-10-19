Promises to create jobs, private investment and decarbonised economy at Yorkshire climate change summit

The annual Waterline Summit in Hull, organised in partnership between Marketing Humber and the University of Hull, addressed the challenges and significant opportunities facing the region as a result of the global climate crisis, including the implementation of internationally significant decarbonisation projects.

It concluded with businesses, public sector organisations, academic institutions and community groups agreeing to work towards the three specific goals of:

highly-skilled, green jobs; private investment to drive economic growth; and a decarbonised future for our country.

The Waterline Summit 2022. The Waterline Live Launch Host: Louise Minchin Speakers: Professor Dave Petley, Vice-Chancellor, University Of Hull Cathy Yitong Li, OneStepGreener Ambassador, COP26 Chris Huhne, Former Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change, UK Government Jenny Sutcliffe, Principal Consultant Regulatory Affairs, Phillips 66 Mark Goldstone, Head of Regional Policy, CBI. Picture: Neil Holmes Photography.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the last four years, the summits have highlighted the important role the Humber has to play, as one of the UK’s biggest climate change opportunities.

The 2022 summit was held at the Aura Innovation Centre, at Bridgehead business park, in Hessle, and featured discussion panels, presentations, exhibitions and networking opportunities focused on accelerating action to tackle climate change.

Dr Diana Taylor, managing director of Marketing Humber, said: “We’ve shared knowledge and ideas to help position the Humber as a world leader in the climate change challenge. Now, the focus must be on action and implementation, as there can be no delay.

“We are leading in innovative technology and building expertise to achieve our aims and now, after four years of The Waterline Summit, the Humber has a shared vision.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Waterline Summit 2022 was held at a time when the climate crisis has never been more evident, including the recent devastating floods in Pakistan that have claimed more than 1,600 lives and impacted 33 million people.

Professor Dave Petley, vice-chancellor at the University of Hull, said: “It’s critical for us to stem the tide and make the changes necessary to avert the worst of the climate crisis.

“Doing so will require stakeholders from all walks of society coming together and collaborating towards our net zero goals. Whilst this may seem daunting, the Humber is a shining example of what can be achieved.

“We announced our plans to become carbon neutral by 2027 at the first The Waterline Summit in 2019 and since then we’ve been working hard to progress this ambition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re also accelerating the drive to net zero by providing students with the skills and knowledge they will need to thrive in a green economy, as well as through our world-leading research and collaborations.”

The launch of The Waterline Summit 2022 was hosted by presenter and journalist Louise Minchin.

Beckie Hart, regional director for the CBI Yorkshire and the Humber, who attended the summit, said: “It’s been great to see so much commitment from businesses to such an important agenda.

“It’s vital the business community is united in projecting a vision for how it wants to see the Humber develop in the next stage of its evolution. It now has that vision.

Advertisement Hide Ad