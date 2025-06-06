Promotions strengthen Wills & Probate Team at Ware & Kay Solicitors

Leading law firm, Ware & Kay Solicitors with offices in York, Wetherby and Malton is delighted to announce the well-deserved promotions of three key members of its Wills & Probate Department, reflecting the firm’s ongoing commitment to recognising and rewarding talent from within.

Lynne Smith, based at the Malton office, and Sarah Collier, based at the Wetherby office, have both been promoted from Associate to Senior Associate. Their promotions are a testament to their significant contributions to the firm, their wealth of experience, and their continued commitment to delivering a client-focused, professional service.

Vicki Duffy, a Chartered Legal Executive based at the firm’s York office, has been promoted to Associate. Vicki is known for her compassionate and practical approach in guiding clients through the complexities of Wills, Probate, Estate administration and Lasting Powers of Attorney. Her promotion acknowledges her expertise, dedication, and the high level of service she consistently provides to clients.

David Hyams, Managing Director at Ware & Kay, commented: "These promotions reflect the strength and depth of talent within our Wills & Probate team. Vicki, Lynne, and Sarah are highly respected by both their colleagues and clients, and their progression is thoroughly deserved. As we continue to grow, we are proud to support the career development of our people and to celebrate their achievements."