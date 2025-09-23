Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The campaign includes Harrogate-based Cloud Nine’s biggest ever TV partnership with Channel 4.

Stephanie Mason, managing director of Cloud Nine said, “This partnership with Channel 4 is an exciting moment for us, giving consumers real choice with a brand that puts hair health first.

“It’s a great opportunity to reintroduce Cloud Nine to the nation, and we’re really pleased with the campaign we’ve developed alongside Propaganda.”

Propaganda Brand Consultancy has delivered a major seven-figure campaign for styling tools brand, Cloud Nine.

The campaign comes after Propaganda delivered an extensive rebrand for Cloud Nine earlier this year.

Propaganda initially played a role in creating Cloud Nine back in 2009, and last August the haircare brand reappointed Propaganda as their marketing and creative agency.

Julian Kynaston, founder and CEO of Propaganda Brand Consultancy, has also taken on the role of Brand Director for Cloud Nine.

Alongside 30-second and 10-second TV spots that will air during flagship programs including The Great British Bake Off, Gogglebox and The Inheritance, the new campaign also features co-branded content for Channel 4 and Cloud Nine’s social channels.

Titled Beyond Words, the campaign captures eight women as they style their hair using Cloud Nine products, showing what Propaganda and Cloud Nine described as the women’s “genuine looks of wonder, shock and amazement”.

A statement from the firms added: “It recognises Cloud Nine’s styling tools as a solution for the vast audience of women with diverse hair needs – from thick and unruly to hair thinning, from menopausal to post-partum, and from type 1 through to type 4.”

Laura Kynaston, managing director at Propaganda said, “As we arrive at the peak buying season for hair tools, we wanted to create a campaign that brought to life the real experience of consumers who use Cloud Nine - a WOW moment.

“It was a reaction we saw over and over again during Discovery, and Beyond Words now shares that message to a wider audience.”

Created in collaboration with Tungsten Media, Beyond Words was directed by Amy Becker-Burnett. The 30-second ad will run from 22 September, while a 10-second version will be added in October.

The media buy also includes a series of 60-second films for social titled GRWM: Roots & Resilience.

Created by 4Studios in partnership with Cloud Nine, the ‘Get Ready With Me’ films follow the real hair routines of different women at different life stages, from menopause to postpartum hair loss.

The co-branded films will feature on Channel 4 and Cloud Nine social channels.

