Property deal in Leeds provides boost for city's professional quarter

A major property deal is set to provide a boost for a fast growing professional quarter in Leeds.

By Greg Wright
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 11:45 am

The Leeds office of global property consultancy Knight Frank has brokered a significant deal involving the Elizabeth School of London at Coronet House in Queen Street, Leeds. The Elizabeth School, which specialises in English language courses and recruiting students for higher education, has doubled its occupation, taking an additional 7,105 sq ft of space in the heart of the city’s professional quarter. Victoria Harris, office agency surveyor with Knight Frank in Leeds, said: “The fact that Coronet House is now full is also a graphic example of the renaissance of the West End of Leeds.”

