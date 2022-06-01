Property developer Gregory agrees to buy two acre site at Sheffield Business Park

The developer plans to speculatively build a 30,000 sq ft industrial unit and submit a planning application this week.

Sheffield Business Park is a 200-acre business destination located off Junctions 33 and 34 of the M1 and to the North of Sheffield city centre.

Current occupiers at the development include SIG Group, South Yorkshire Police, Gleesons, TNS, Primetals and Hart Shaw.

The park is situated within the heart of the Advanced Manufacturing & Innovation District (AMID) that has seen substantial investment from occupiers including Boeing, Rolls-Royce and McLaren.

The adjacent University of Sheffield Innovation Campus is also home to Factory 2050 and the ITM Power Gigafactory proposal was also recently announced for the site.

Gregory Properties has agreed to buy the site on Europa Way, subject to planning, from Sheffield Business Park Ltd.

The acquisition adds to Gregory’s successful portfolio of industrial developments where it has a reputation for delivering, high quality, well located, ready premises for operators wanting a variety of sizes.

Nick Gillott, development director at Gregory Properties, said: “We are delighted to acquire this prime strategic site that is already recognised as a hotbed of cutting-edge industry and is also well placed for last mile logistics operators serving the Sheffield City Region.

“Our success in acquiring this site is testament to our credentials in developing market ready estates that can respond to current demand and attract strong occupiers as well as investment.”

Gregory Properties is currently working up designs with architects The Harris Partnership to include 30,000 sq ft of industrial-warehouse space with a 3,000 sq ft office mezzanine.

The unit will be a steel portal frame construction with eight metres to haunch, three ground level access doors, full mechanical and electric fitted offices, landscaping and car parking, covered cycle shelter and gated service yard with security lighting.