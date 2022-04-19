Headquartered in Harrogate, Artium has been established by entrepreneur and property developer Thomas Shotton and chartered surveyor Sam Colley, owner of the Ousebank Consultancy. The group’s specialist subsidiary businesses include Artium Investments, Artium Construction and Artium Asset Management.

Commenting on the launch of the business, Mr Colley said: “We are thrilled to announce the establishment of Artium Group.

Thomas Shotton (right) and chartered surveyor Sam Colley

“Built on a wealth of knowledge, trust, and reliability, Artium and its team have a strong track record of property development and consultancy, with previous total gross development values exceeding £200m and an extensive property portfolio that we are excited to reposition to meet current demand.

“Through our end-to-end capability, we are vastly experienced in acquisitions, design and build construction and operating commercial and residential property in prime locations to create mid to long-term value and appreciation.”

He added: “Operating initially in Yorkshire and the Humber, we are positive about the prospect of owning and operating a portfolio, focusing on occupiers and their requirements which drive quality throughout and give our investors added confidence.

“We have already made a positive start, with projects totalling almost £30m GDV including two high-end residential conversion schemes, a leisure conversion with rooftop in Harrogate and a residential new-build scheme in York.”

Artium has an acquisitions target totalling between £20m and £30m in its first year of operation.

Mr Shotton said Artium’s launch comes at an important time for the property sector.

He said: “As property continues to be a sector of choice for investment, ongoing e-commerce growth and well-located industrial developments continue to drive opportunities, while city centre mixed-use regeneration is on the rise.

“We are also seeing a cultural shift towards a more ‘ethical consumer’, rather than as a niche market segmentation. Therefore, companies with a robust sustainability strategy that encompasses environmental, social, governance, alongside the addition of smart technology, will receive greater traction from investors who seek long-term value, and occupiers who are drawn to eco-friendly features.