Property firm Eddisons expands in Sheffield as it acquires Fernie Greaves team

An industrial unit in Huntingdon was recently let by Eddisons.

The acquisition will expand Eddisons' presence in South Yorkshire, which provides real estate consultancy services through its existing team headed by Adrian Lunn.

The new team from Fernie Greaves, headed by Paul Oddy and George Thompson, will join Eddisons' Sheffield team creating an enlarged team of 13 staff.

Begbies will pay a total consideration of £250,000 from its existing financial resources. The Fernie Greaves team has typically generated annual fee income of £500,000 per annum.

Anthony Spencer, managing partner of Eddisons, said: "The acquisition of the Fernie Greaves team will enhance our existing Eddisons team in Sheffield and broaden our reach across South Yorkshire and the East Midlands.

"I am very pleased to welcome the team to Eddisons and to the wider Begbies Traynor Group.

"As we reported in the group's recent trading update, Eddisons is in a strong position, trading well and we continue to seek opportunities to grow the Eddisons' business, both organically and through acquisitions."

---

