Property search firm The Search Partnership announces merger to form new group

Residential property search agency, The Search Partnership, has announced that it has merged with The Commercial Partnership and The Land Management Partnership to form one company - The Property Partnership Group.
The merger coincides with the appointment of Emma Hynd and Kathryn Wallace and the company’s 10-year anniversary, as well as the launch of a new website.

Toby Milbank, from The Property Partnership Group, said: “Over the past decade, Tom Robinson and I have helped hundreds of clients find and buy country houses, townhouses, sporting estates and farms, as well as finding forestry and investment property opportunities across Yorkshire and the North of England.

“For the last three years we have worked alongside Edgar Seligman and Blair Wallace from our base in Boroughbridge. However, over time we have been working more closely together, often providing multiple services to the same client. We therefore felt the time was right to operate as one business, re-brand and launch a new website. We feel together we have a powerful and compelling offering.”

From left to right: Blair Wallace, Toby Milbank, Edgar Seligman and Tom Robinson from The Property Partnership

The Property Partnership Group now has four divisions specialising in property search, commercial property, rural consultancy and investment.

The property search team is made up of buying agents, who find properties and carry out pre-purchase reports and negotiate on behalf of clients, while the commercial team manages portfolios and acquires commercial property assets on behalf of clients.

The rural consultancy team manages rural property portfolios, estates and farms alongside providing general professional advice. The investment team acts for UK based property companies, investment funds and private clients to acquire, among other asset classes, farmland, forestry, development sites, industrial properties, roadside assets and offices.

Fellow director, Blair Wallace, who runs the rural consultancy arm of the business, said: “We are all proud of the small businesses that we have run successfully.

“Pooling our knowledge base and experience in a more coherent way will allow us to grow the business together.

“We have also recently appointed Kathryn Wallace, who is a Chartered Surveyor and a Fellow of the Association of Agricultural Valuers, to support the work we do and Emma Hynd also joins us in rural consultancy, in an administration and operational role.”

Director, Edgar Seligman, who runs the commercial wing of the business, added, “We provide bespoke and professional advice to our clients and can now take a truly multi-disciplined approach as The Property Partnership Group.”

