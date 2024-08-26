Property tax revolution targeting the wealthy is desperately needed if Labour are brave enough: Andrew Brown

Even before the election the Institute of Fiscal Studies told us that neither of the two largest parties could deliver on its promises and there was a massive problem awaiting us once the true cost of delivering public services was recognised.

It is really difficult for any society to pay for an increasingly elderly population when there are too few young and active citizens working and paying tax. The rising cost of pension payments, NHS treatments and care needs simply hasn’t been sufficiently factored in.

It seems inevitable that some taxes are going to have to rise to cover the shortfall. When that happens the burden needs to fall on those who are best able to pay not on those who are already at their wits’ ends about how to pay the rent, put food on the table and keep up with the fuel bills. That means focusing tax rises on the wealthy.

Unfortunately, the wealthy are very good at hiding their income abroad or in impenetrably obscure bitcoin accounts. Efforts to raise taxation on income are likely to run into problems of increased efforts to avoid paying.

So the new government needs to look long and hard at how to tax forms of extreme wealth that are hard to hide. Property is the obvious choice. The most realistic way to raise a lot of tax revenue from the very wealthy without hitting middle or low income earners, is to tax larger properties proportionately more than smaller ones.

At the moment Britain has some very strange ways of organising taxation on buildings. Those who pay rent or have a mortgage on a modest building pay a massively higher rate of taxation on their living space than those who own very large mansions. That is because there is a maximum limit on council tax and when a certain size of house is reached the same council tax is due regardless of the scale of the property.

An investment banker living in a country estate will scarcely notice the impact of their council tax bill. Someone living in a modest home that they can scarcely afford to heat feels the impact of every pound spent.

The fair and reasonable way of taxing property would be to do the exact opposite of the current unfair arrangements. People living in smaller properties ought to be paying a lower proportion of their income in tax than the very richest.

The unfairness has been compounded by the fact that it has been over 30 years since the value of property was last assessed and council tax bands were set for each property. Since then, there have been huge changes in values but the whole system depends on values of property that were determined in 1991 and uprated for inflation. There is an urgent need for a proper revaluation both of residential ratable values and of business ones.

During the election campaign the Labour party promised not to shift from those 1991 values during their first five years in office. That was a deeply unwise commitment. It needs dumping. We also need to ditch the idea that people who legally reside outside this country can own a lot of property here without paying a lot of tax on it. Across our major cities there are large numbers of homes that have been bought as investments by people who either genuinely don’t live in this country or who have acquired that status for tax reasons.

Hitting that group of people with a hefty increase in property taxes would have a double advantage.

It would raise more tax revenue without harming British people and it would persuade some owners to sell properties that are only occasionally occupied.

How can it be right that people registered as living and paying tax in another country can own property in the UK and pay little taxation on it?

People who either live abroad, or claim to, should pay a significant tax premium for owning a home in the UK. If that results in the sale of properties that are rarely occupied but have been bought for investment then so much the better. It would release homes for occupation by people who actually live in this country.

Instead of building over much of the green belt in a desperate attempt to make more properties available it is quicker and more painless to encourage those who move casually between multiple homes in many different countries to sell their UK property or contribute properly to our society.

The new government has decided to face down a howl of protest from local communities as it forces hefty new housing allocations onto them. It might do a lot better to provoke a howl of protest from very wealthy citizens both from this country and from abroad and expect them to pay significantly more for living here.

Effective government is about making choices. Is this new government brave enough to make the right ones?