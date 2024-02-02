Proposal to build new homes next to surgery on busy Sheffield road submitted
The development on Burncross Road would see the demolition of a garage to make way for 14 homes right next to the Burncross Surgery.
The three- and four-bed residential properties would be built on a 0.8ha site.
Due to the size of the site (which is below 1ha) and the number of homes planned (below 15), the developer has no obligation to offer affordable housing or open space, a planning document states.
No objections to the outline planning permission application have been submitted to date and, if approved, developers will have to give more specific details to planners before work can start.
The application said the site is an opportunity to provide much-needed housing within Chapeltown.
It said developers’ vision is to “unlock the physical, social and economic potentials of the site” to create “highly sustainable, characterful and distinctive” housing to contribute to the area.
Officers have set April 29 as a target date for a decision on application 23/02892/OUT.
