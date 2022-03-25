Proposal to close Xandor Automotive Plastics Division site in Stamford Bridge with the loss of 130 jobs

The Xandor Automotive site. Photo courtesy of Google Maps

Xandor Automotive Plastics Division has put forward a plan to close its manufacturing facility and transfer some of its workers to its sister factory in Pickering.

The site started out as Derwent Plastics in 1934 before becoming McKechnie Plastics.

It was taken over by Swedish company Rosti in 2012.

It was then split between Rosti, which manufactures plastic components for the packaging and brewing industries, and Xandor Automotive.

Managing director Nigel Foreman said: “Over the last 18 months it has become apparent that Xandor Automotive Plastics Division has excess manufacturing capacity. This primarily stems from a reduction in customer demand arising from lower levels of UK automotive manufacture.

“We have been working with specialist advisors to explore all options as to how the company can be sustainably profitable at these lower volumes, in order to arrive at an option that enables future investment and secures the employment for the majority of the Division’s colleagues.

“We have sadly had to propose the closure of the Stamford Bridge site with the loss of approximately 130 jobs.

“It is our belief that most production volumes can be transferred to our sister site at Pickering during the course of 2022.

“Understanding the impact this proposal will have on everyone employed and their family and friends, the company remains committed to supporting all who are potentially affected.

“Should the proposals progress, it is envisaged that a phased transfer of tools and machinery will take place during 2022.