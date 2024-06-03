A proposal to demolish the existing building on a site in Sheffield to build two towers with more than 100 new homes has been submitted.

Sheffield City Council’s planning officers will consider the plans of a new development in Shalesmoor in Sheffield that would see a six and a seven-storey tower built with 128 new homes.

A planning document said the site – on the eastern edge of Kelham Island and situated along Alma Street and Corporation Street – was currently occupied by vacant workshops, a collection of one and two-storey buildings “in various states of disrepair”.

The document added: “The site itself has housed some form of industrial property since it was first built on.

“Maps dating back to 1850 show a steel and iron wire factory on site called Pilot Works which occupied much of the site, part of which became Corporation Street when it was introduced in the 1860-70s.

“Sections were added and removed from the works over the early 20th Century, a small section which can be traced as far back as 1890 still exists on the southern end of the site.

“The majority of buildings to the north of the site were demolished in the mid-20th Century and replaced with a single building which sits on the site today.”

According to the plans drawn up, building A would be level in height with Central Quay which is directly opposite the site on the Corporation Street junction while building B would then step down a storey to the west.

The massing of the scheme takes into account the newly constructed buildings at West Bar Square to the east, the closest buildings of this scheme will be two residential buildings that reach 15 and 19 floors.

The proposed six storeys at the highest point would be modest in comparison.

The report said: “The proposal transitions comfortably with the buildings along Cotton Mill Row which sit at four storeys high, leading onto two and three-storey buildings further west.”