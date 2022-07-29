Prosecco tester is being hired by Yorkshire-based wine merchants House of Townend

John Charles Townend, Managing Director at House of Townend, said the initiative was in response to the "roaring success" of last year’s prosecco tester application.
He added: ‘We were inundated with applications last year as part of our celebrations for National Prosecco Day. This year, we thought it was only right to revive the competition, offering six bottles of prosecco and sparkling wine for the winning applicant to test."
A spokesman said: "As with any job role, there are a range of requirements for any would-be tester, including a genuine passion for wine."
The chosen applicant’s responsibilities will include:
Sampling a range of House of Townend’s prosecco and sparkling wine.
Providing detailed feedback on flavours, aromas and mouthfeel.
Suggesting areas in which the flavour could be improved.
The spokesman said: "One of the benefits of this role is that it can be undertaken alongside other forms of full-time employment."
The winning candidate will be paid in prosecco, and will receive:
1x Amori Prosecco
1x Barocco Prosecco
1x Pure Prosecco
1x Villa Sandi Il Fresco Prosecco Organic
1x Villa Sandi Prosecco Rose
1x Pure Prosecco Rose
Applicants must be over 18 and based on the UK mainland. A full list of terms and conditions can be found on the House of Townend website - https://www.houseoftownend.com/