Prosura acquires Donald Schofield

Prosura, the leading business and lifestyle insurance broker based in Wakefield has announced its acquisition of Donald Schofield (Pontefract) Limited, the Commercial Insurance broker based in Pontefract.

The deal marks Prosura’s second acquisition in less than 12 months and demonstrates the company is fast becoming the alternative new home for independent brokers in the North.

Jon Newall, CEO at Prosura, comments: “We are proud to welcome Donald Schofield (Pontefract) Limited into the Prosura Group and for all colleagues and clients to join the family!

Paul and his team share our work ethic and have similar values, which are important considerations when embarking on an acquisition. Now we can all look forward to maintaining high levels of customer service, covering risks across our brands and delivering peace of mind to our clients.”

The deal, which will enhance competitiveness and increase capacity, will see the Donald Schofield (Pontefract) Limited brand retained, and all clients and assets of the company will be integrated into the Prosura Group.

Paul Schofield, Director at Donald Schofield (Pontefract) Limited comments: “Like Jon and his team, we value and celebrate our status as an independent broker. We believe that this delivers the best for colleagues and clients and are pleased that this will continue. With over 60 years of combined commercial insurance knowledge collectively between Jon and I, this will be a progressive collaboration of innovative and traditional commercial broking moving forward.”

Jon adds: “As a business, we are huge advocates of independent brokers and believe that they play a vital role in our industry. At Prosura we are proud to provide a viable alternative to the industry consolidators when brokers are looking to sell their business.