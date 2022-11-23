Protesters and dozens of MPs call on Chancellor to display compassion over loan charge - Greg Wright

There’s a long and noble tradition of holding protests on the doorstep of the Mother of Parliaments.

Apart from writing letters and attending surgeries, one effective mechanism for electors to get their voices heard is to gather in Westminster to make their case. This was the approach taken by the Loan Charge Action Group, who gathered outside Parliament to call for a “fair resolution” to a controversial tax policy which has been linked with a number of suicides. This protest was then followed by a sombre vigil in Whitehall in memory of those who had tragically died by suicide while facing the loan charge.

The protest coincides with the announcement that a new letter has been sent to the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt from a cross-party group of Parliamentarians who are concerned about the loan charge. The letter from the Loan Charge and Taxpayer Fairness All Party Parliamentary Group, which at the latest count had been signed by more than 70 Parliamentarians from across the political spectrum, states: “We are fearful of what the consequences will be as thousands of people simply cannot pay the huge sums being demanded. The survey conducted by the Loan Charge and Taxpayer Fairness APPG showed that there is a real risk of more suicides, as well as many families facing hardship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We urge you to act, not just out of compassion, but also commonsense. A resolution is in everyone’s interests, not only the tens of thousands of families stuck in the loan charge nightmare, but also in the interest of HMRC and the Government, for whom the loan charge has become a significant problem, as well as being a wholesale failure as a policy.”

MPs are calling on the Chancellor to display compassion and common sense over a controversial tax policy, says deputy business editor Greg Wright

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is overwhelming evidence that the loan charge is causing serious distress to people who never set out to avoid paying taxes. One man, who says he is facing a bill of more than £200,000 in connection with the loan charge, told me: “I engaged a contract management service in 2016, having been recommended the services offered by a friend.

"The motivation was never about tax efficiency, but rather the knowledge that they would process my wage, deduct taxes owed and a small margin for themselves, leaving me safely knowing the money I was left with was mine and ensure I didn't have any unexpected tax liabilities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, a Government spokesperson said: “The loan charge was introduced to ensure those who used disguised remuneration tax avoidance schemes paid their fair share of income tax and national insurance contributions.

"It is only right that HMRC continue to tackle these type of avoidance schemes as they deprive our public services of vital funding. We are committed to tackling promoters and enablers of tax avoidance schemes and determined to drive them out of business. HMRC has started naming promoters of tax avoidance and suspected tax avoidance schemes, and warning the public under new powers so they can steer clear of or exit such schemes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ball is now in Mr Hunt’s court as he plots a new path for Britain’s financial future.

Greg Wright is the deputy business editor of The Yorkshire Post

Advertisement Hide Ad