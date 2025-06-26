Proud history of UK's ports shows why we need to preserve free trade: Rain Newton-Smith

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Together, ports generate almost £20bn every year for our economy.

They’re not just handling containers: they’re powering entire sectors, enabling manufacture, energy, industry.

But I think ports are even more than that. They’re important not just as infrastructure, but as an idea and a symbol.

Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Executive speaks during the CBI National business dinner on June 05, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

For centuries ports have embodied our story as an island nation punching above its weight. There has been a port in London for almost 2,000 years.

The Port of London has been a place where goods, people and ideas have flowed in and out of the UK, where commerce met curiosity and where our economy opened itself and our country, out to the world.

Ports aren’t just the frontline of our trade. They are the expression of our open economy. Of our openness to ideas, to inventions and to the greater prosperity that comes from openness.

Because you can’t have growth without trade and you can’t have trade without openness.

That’s the message I want to share – at a moment when the world seems to be edging in the other direction.

As we look ahead to the government’s coming Trade Strategy, business is clear: this is a moment to double down on openness, not retreat from it. To do everything we can to smooth the flow of trade at our ports, not hinder it.

I’ve just come back from a series of meetings with business and politicians in Washington, in Denmark and with Business 7 leaders in Ottawa.

And I can tell you – the storm clouds are real. We see the headlines. The tragic, unsettling events in Iran and the Middle East, the possible return of the paused tariffs next month.

Business leaders are worried about rising uncertainty, fragmented supply chains, growing protectionism and a more fragile and dangerous world.

As the government sets out its plans for trade, its approach on the global stage there will be voices that say we should answer fear with fear, tariffs with tariffs, barriers with barriers.

We are not safer by hiding. We are not stronger by building walls. Protectionism protects no-one and harms everyone.

We will only be more resilient, more secure and more prosperous by being unrepentantly open – and reaching hands across borders. By de-escalating tensions where we can.

It’s not just a business view – it’s an economic truth. As ports know better than anyone, exports account for over 30 per cent of our GDP. And there’s strong evidence that openness boosts innovation, raises productivity, powers long-term growth.

We need an approach that can look to the US and China, to Europe and Asia. Not naïve about risks and security, or competition and politics but committed to the free and fair trade, the centuries of openness that make us who we are today.

We may be an island but we cannot afford to be isolated. Let’s keep championing free and fair trade. Let’s stay open to the world – not just because it’s good for growth, but because it’s right for our future.