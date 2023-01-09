The go ahead has been given to a £16 million project that will see 64 affordable homes built in Knaresborough.

In partnership with Yorkshire Housing, Countryside will build the two, three and four-bedroom family homes on the site of the former Trelleborg factory on Halfpenny Lane, which closed in 2016.

The homes be available for a mix of tenures including social rent, shared ownership and affordable rent.

Sian Grindley, director of development at Yorkshire Housing, said: “We’re really pleased this scheme has been given the go-ahead and it’s great to be teaming up with Countryside to deliver high-quality homes to over 60 families, that they can be proud of.

Knaresborough Viaduct. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

“We’re committed to providing affordable and sustainable homes with cost-effective heating, power, and thermal efficiency at a time when it’s needed more than ever.

“The scheme also brings us closer towards our target of delivering 8,000 new homes across Yorkshire.”

Planning permission for the new homes was granted by Harrogate Borough Council.

As part of the development, developers will also contribute £465,000 to improve the local area.

Andy Poyner, managing director, Yorkshire, at Countryside Partnerships said: “Countryside Partnerships is committed to regenerating areas and creating communities that people can be proud of. This site will combine spacious, high-quality homes with an exciting and evolving community where people will love to live.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Yorkshire Housing on this inclusive residential development, which will give local people the opportunity to buy the house of their dreams.”

Work is due to start in March 2023 and the scheme is expected to be completed by March 2025.

Countryside Partnerships was founded in 1958, in Brentwood, Essex.

The firm specialises in working on residential properties by partnering with housing associations and local authorities.

In November of last year, the firm was taken over by house-building company Vistry, formerly Bovis Homes.

