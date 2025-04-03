£22 million turnover wholesaler Aspire Furniture Ltd secures new 56,400 sq ft warehouse in Leeds

Aspire Furniture Ltd, the bespoke wholesaler specialising in beds, mattresses, and bedroom furniture, has signed a three-year lease on a 56,400 sq ft warehouse facility in Leeds. Owned and managed by commercial and industrial property specialist Towngate PLC, the new facility will significantly expand Aspire’s storage capacity and streamline its growing operations.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The news comes just one year after the business secured a £500,000 trade loan from NatWest to extend its well-established UK footprint overseas, marking another significant turning point in the company’s continued success.

Aspire has seen near-constant growth over the past decade, evolving from a small operation in a spare bedroom to a multi-channel business with a thriving e-commerce platform, an annual turnover of approximately £22 million, and more than 100 employees. Partnering with major retailers including Argos, NEXT, Very, Dunlem, Furniture Village, and Mattress Online, the company combines a large-scale design, manufacturing, and whitelabelling service with a curated off-the-shelf range via Aspire Store, catering to both industry giants and direct customers alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new, Towngate PLC-owned facility will play a central role in supporting Aspire’s booming sales, providing the infrastructure and resources needed to meet rising demand. Key features include a 9.5-metre working height, multiple ground-level loading doors, secure gated entry, plus ample parking and loading space. Due to its proximity to Aspire’s manufacturing facility in Leeds, the site will drive greater efficiencies throughout Aspire’s logistics and operations too.

Aspire's warehouse facility in Leeds

Ben Dobson, operations director at Aspire Furniture Ltd, commented: "We are thrilled to be moving to Copperworks 2. This milestone is a significant step forward for Aspire, enabling us to expand our operations and enhance our warehousing capacity to support the next stage of our growth – particularly in the e-commerce market, where we’re constantly innovating and investing to offer an even better experience in the online furniture market.

“Being based so close to our manufacturing facility is ideal for us in terms of efficiency and logistics too, allowing us to enhance the quality and customer service we’re already so renowned for. We’re excited about the opportunities this new facility presents and look forward to becoming part of the community here."

Tom Lamb, property director at Towngate PLC, continued: “As one of the region’s most recognised industrial locations, our Copperworks site is proudly positioned within our specialist property portfolio. The unit is located in the heart of Yorkshire’s motorway network, just minutes from Leeds City Centre and nearby railway links, and offers excellent connectivity to surrounding cities such as Bradford, Doncaster, Sheffield, Manchester, and Liverpool, making it an ideal base for thriving businesses like Aspire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad