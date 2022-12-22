The Goole Town Deal programme has moved into its delivery phase for plans to create a multi-million pound package of improvements aimed at stimulating long-term economic growth in the Goole area.

In June 2021, the town received confirmation that it had secured £25 million from the Government’s Town Deal funding after submitting an ambitious Town Investment Plan.

The plan aims to give residents equal access to training and job opportunities, as well as improving connectivity to and around the town, with a view to making Goole town centre a “hub of activity”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vice-chair of the Goole Town Deal Board, Phil Jones, said: “As the delivery phase begins, the many organisations involved in Goole Town Deal funding will be identifying opportunities for local people, business owners and other stakeholders to be involved every step of the way.”

Vice-Chair of the Goole Town Deal Board, Phil Jones. Photo by David Charles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Town Investment Plan set out a series of projects including the refurbishment of the town’s Market Hall, and a public realm project that will enhance the town centre with high quality lighting, soft landscaping and improvements aimed at promoting walking and cycling.

The plan also includes a Property Activation Fund to encourage property owners, developers and tenants to carry out improvements to buildings in the town centre and bring empty or under-used properties back into use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other proposals include the refurbishment of East Riding Leisure Goole, and the regeneration of Victoria Pleasure Ground sports stadium.

One of Board’s flagship projects, Opportunity Goole, aims to be a ‘one-stop shop’ aimed at giving people easier access to information about the Town Deal, local job opportunities, and business support.

Advertisement Hide Ad