£40m lending landmark reached by One Stop Business Finance
The loan book has increased from £26m, 12 months ago to £41m in February 2025, representing a near 60 per cent increase.
The Yorkshire -based company is continuing to grow, with further recruitment campaigns, allowing the business to cover the vast majority of England and Wales.
One Stop Business Finance’s founder and Managing Director, Andrew Mackenzie, said: “This landmark highlights the significant funding we continue to provide to small and medium businesses across England and Wales.
“The strong performance across most areas of the business showcases the success of our ‘people-first’ approach and responsible lending strategy, which consistently delivers strong outcomes for our clients, yet still leaves scope to hit our strategic objective of reaching £100m in the medium term.”
“We continue to be dedicated to supporting the goals of SMEs and are proud to offer tailored solutions across a range of industries when other funding options have failed."
