Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The loan book has increased from £26m, 12 months ago to £41m in February 2025, representing a near 60 per cent increase.

The Yorkshire -based company is continuing to grow, with further recruitment campaigns, allowing the business to cover the vast majority of England and Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One Stop Business Finance’s founder and Managing Director, Andrew Mackenzie, said: “This landmark highlights the significant funding we continue to provide to small and medium businesses across England and Wales.

One Stop Business Finance’s founder and managing director, Andrew Mackenzie said: "This landmark highlights the significant funding we continue to provide to small and medium businesses across England and Wales." (Photo supplied by One Stop Business Finance)

“The strong performance across most areas of the business showcases the success of our ‘people-first’ approach and responsible lending strategy, which consistently delivers strong outcomes for our clients, yet still leaves scope to hit our strategic objective of reaching £100m in the medium term.”