£80,000 investment in sustainable offices and 11 new roles for FIVE RISE and Bentley Drains

Fast-growing construction firms FIVE RISE Contractors and Bentley Drains are investing £80,000 in relocating to new sustainable premises in Keighley, following FIVE RISE’s acquisition of the drainage specialist last year.

The relocation to a 9,750 sq ft property from the firms’ previous sites in Bingley and Bradford, will help to drive the future growth of the businesses and better service their customers.

While continuing to operate under their own distinct brands, the two firms have invested in the new office space on Bradford Road, Keighley, to accommodate their growing workforces, which are increasingly collaborating across all areas of drainage work and end-to-end commercial and residential builds in West Yorkshire.

Key members of the FIVE RISE and Bentley Drains team

The offices have been designed with a strong commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles in mind using sustainable materials and with facilities including energy-efficient systems and innovative waste reduction practices, to align with the company’s mission to minimise its environmental footprint and achieve B-Corp certification this year.

The two businesses currently employ 27 members of staff between them, with plans to grow this figure to over 35 in by January 2025.

11 new roles have been created in the past 12 months alone, with recent hires including Chris Iredale as business development director, Tony Podmore as operations director, Jake Keating as project manager, George Greatbatch as head of estimating plus four apprenticeship roles, and three further technical roles.

Recruitment is underway for an accounts manager, apprentice administration assistant, working site foreman, level 3 joiner and drainage engineer.

Future team growth will be driven by a focus on local talent and more apprenticeships, alongside promotions from within the business and the introduction of adult learning programmes to equip individuals with the skills needed for a successful career.

Michael Gration, managing director of FIVE RISE Contractors, said: “I am delighted that after a year of working together, we are now under the same roof with the Bentley Drains team. Our businesses will continue to operate separately under their respective brands but, following the acquisition, it makes sense to unite our teams to help us capitalise on the collaborative opportunities.

“Both businesses go hand in hand and our partnership has allowed us to offer more comprehensive solutions to our customers and their projects. Being in the same building means that we can improve our collaboration, efficiency and joint offering under the FIVE RISE brand.

“Our aim to contribute positively to the local community by investing in local talent and supporting continuous learning, while optimising building performance through sustainability principles. Becoming a leader in the industry is a priority for us and with 11 new starters and apprentices across both companies in the last 12 months, we are only just getting started.”

Bentley Drains was established in 2003 and has developed a reputation as one of the region’s leading businesses for drain installation and repairs. It was acquired by FIVE RISE Contractors in January 2023 and has since accelerated its growth 80% with more contract wins in the commercial sector.

Founded in 2012, FIVE RISE Contractors is a specialist in delivering end-to-end construction services, as well as building new units, extensions, refurbishments, and remedial works across the industrial, commercial, leisure, residential, education and health sectors. In 2023, the firm achieved 47% growth.

FIVE RISE also specialises in eco-friendly, new build Passive Houses and retro-fitting building extensions to help lower energy consumption for a more sustainable future.