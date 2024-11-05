Pub Award Currently Held in Sheffield is Open for 2025 Entries

An award that celebrates the best pub regular in the UK which is currently held in Sheffield is accepting entries for its 2025 event.

The Blue Ball Inn in Sheffield won the Community Regular Hero award in the most recent Community Pub Hero Awards and now other pubs in the region can enter for the 2025 event which is held in front of MPs at the Houses of Parliament.

Pub companies, breweries and local MPs can all enter a pub that they know has done something special in Sheffield, whether that’s raising money for good causes, putting on community events, supporting grassroots sports or with an innovative sustainability initiative.

The Blue Ball Inn won for two of its regulars, Bridget and Paul Manley, as they run the Worrall Environmental Group from the pub. Through their fundraising and community efforts the group have created initiatives to maintain the village. They have planted flowers and trees and raised thousands of pounds for the local community who have shown huge support and appreciation of their efforts.

The work going into maintaining and improving the village of Worrall has strengthened community bonds and a sense of pride among residents, ensuring the Blue Ball Inn and its team are fully at the heart of the community.

Tonia Antoniazzi MP, the new Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group, who hosted the event last year, said: “I was honoured to attend the awards last year and meet so many dedicated Publicans and hear about how they support their local communities and know that this year will be incredible as well.”

Pubs in Sheffield who have community and charitable activities are now being encouraged to enter themselves into the Community Pub Hero Awards, organized by PubAid in association with the All Party Parliamentary Beer Group and sponsored by Matthew Clark.

Pubs and pub companies across the UK are encouraged to enter one of five categories. The following three categories also have a regional winner from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland: Community Support Hero which celebrates a pub that truly supports its local area; Community Fundraising Hero for the pub that raises money for charity; Community Regular Hero for an individual who goes above and beyond.