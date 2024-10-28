Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as the new mixed-tenure homes, the firm’s proposed Arcadia site, in Burmantofts, would also include up to 3.5-hectares of land for employment, and land for public green space.

Matt Oldfield, managing director at Avant Homes North Yorkshire, said: “We’re very much looking forward to speaking with the community over the consultation period about our emerging plans for the Arcadia site.

"Throughout this process, we’re encouraging everyone to get involved and have their say to help shape elements of the masterplan.”

A view of how the proposed development could look from the South side of Leeds.

A community drop-in event has been organised on Thursday, November 7 from 1pm to 7pm, which will be held at Community Learning Partnerships’ offices at Hudson Road, on the Arcadia site.

This will offer both residents and local businesses the opportunity to view the proposals and speak directly with the project team.

Responses are being encouraged to be submitted by Friday November, 15 at the latest, prior to the submission of a hybrid planning application before the end of the year.

The site – which is allocated in the Leeds Local Plan as a site for homes and employment – was previously the home of Burton Tailors, then more latterly, Arcadia.

Hudson Road was the heart of Burton Menswear founder Montague Burton’s empire, chosen due to the city’s position as the centre of Britain’s textile industry.

Avant Homes said its ambition is to “carefully respect” this heritage with a range of sensitive proposals throughout the redevelopment of the scheme.

Mr Oldfield added: “We’re proud of our vision for the site, which will deliver much-needed new homes, land for jobs and skills growth, along with public spaces for the community to relax and enjoy.”

Leeds is currently home to a number of major developments including Aire Park, the 24-acre acre mixed use development on the city’s South Bank.

As well as new residential and ofice space, the Aire Park development will also include an eight-acre city centre park, shops, bars and restaurants and public amenities.

Earlier this month, Vastint, the developer behind the Aire Park scheme, launched what it described as the “city’s newest commercial district” with the opening of buildings 1 and 3 South Brook Street.

The opening marked the reintroduction of a historic street name to the city after the original South Brook Street disappeared with the expansion of the Tetley Brewery.