Puffins Galore! make plea to Yorkshire's commercial property sector

The culture crew behind the release of dozens of decorative toads and moths onto the streets of East Yorkshire is appealing for help from commercial property owners as it prepares to unleash a parade of puffins.

By Lizzie Murphy
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 4:45 pm

Organisers of Puffins Galore! are ready to take delivery of 40 giant models of the seabirds which will be painted and then placed at towns and landmarks to create a new sculpture trail across the region.

But first they need to find the giant puffins a temporary home for two months where the artists can work to transform the birds into a colourful, eye-catching attraction.

Clare Huby, co-director of Puffins Galore! said: “Ideally, we need an area of around 3,000 sq ft with lorry access and big practical doors so that our puffin crane can get in and out.”

The bare puffins which will be painted for the sculpture trail.

For details, contact Clare at [email protected]

