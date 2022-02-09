Puffins Galore! make plea to Yorkshire's commercial property sector

Organisers of Puffins Galore! are ready to take delivery of 40 giant models of the seabirds which will be painted and then placed at towns and landmarks to create a new sculpture trail across the region.
But first they need to find the giant puffins a temporary home for two months where the artists can work to transform the birds into a colourful, eye-catching attraction.
Clare Huby, co-director of Puffins Galore! said: “Ideally, we need an area of around 3,000 sq ft with lorry access and big practical doors so that our puffin crane can get in and out.”
For details, contact Clare at [email protected]