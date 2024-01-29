All of PwC’s Bradford staff will move from the company’s current base in Godwin Street to the new, 27,050 sq foot office space across two floors by June 2024.

A spokesman said the move would allow the firm to increase its workforce to around 500 employees over the next few years.

One City Park has been built on the former West Yorkshire Police HQ site and includes 56,403 sq ft of workspace.

PwC has announced it will become the anchor tenant in One City Park, the brand-new grade A office space in Bradford’s Centenary Square. (Photo supplied on behalf of PwC

The building has been delivered by the developer, Muse, in partnership with Bradford Council and with support from West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership.

The statement added: “When it opened in 2019, PwC’s Bradford office employed 66 people. This has since grown to 181, with around 29 per cent of staff under the age of 20.”

Armoghan Mohammed, Regional Market Lead for the North, PwC UK, said: “One City Park is just one of the fantastic investments we’re seeing in Bradford at the moment.

"With the City of Culture 2025, the new Brit School for the North, Bradford Live and updated railway networks, the attraction for investment is growing, and the city along with it.

“We first moved to Bradford in 2019; recognising the incredible potential of the city’s young and diverse population.

"I grew up close to Bradford myself and remember a vibrant and diverse culture and educated population, it was easy to see the enormous opportunity.

"This new office space demonstrates the value and commitment we have in our people, clients and the local community in Bradford, and I’m extremely pleased to see the city also benefitting from the broader recognition and investment.”

Coun Susan Hinchcliffe, Leader of Bradford Council said: "The completion of One City Park and the announcement of PwC as an anchor tenant is a watershed moment for Bradford. Their strategic investment here is a real demonstration of the confidence business has in Bradford and the new growth this will generate.

"One City Park sets off Centenary Square magnificently, complementing our historic City Hall across the mirror pool and beautifully bringing together the heart of the city. PwC as main tenants will bring additional jobs, skills and opportunities to the district for many years to come and we're proud to have them as a central part of Bradford.