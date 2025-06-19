PZ Cussons narrows profit guidance and sells stake in Nigerian palm oil firm

Imperial Leather and Carex soap firm PZ Cussons has trimmed the top end of its profit guidance and announced plans to sell its half of a Nigerian oils business.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 19th Jun 2025, 08:15 BST

The London-listed firm said its profit outlook has been impacted by £2 million of new packaging recycling costs under the so-called Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) rules, as well falling sales of self-tanning St Tropez ranges in the US.

It is now guiding for underlying earnings of between £52 million and £55 million for the year to the end of May, with the top end being cut from the £58 million previously expected.

PZ said the guidance update “reflects the recognition in the fourth quarter of an additional £2 million Extended Producer Responsibility costs in our UK business, and the significant impact on group profitability as a result of the softer St Tropez US performance”.

