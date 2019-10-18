Quantuma appointed as joint administrators of Huddersfield-based yboo

Have your say

The business advisory firm Quantuma has been appointed as joint administrators of Huddersfield-based yboo Limited, which created a phone contract comparison app.

The firm was appointed following an “unsatisfied demand” for payment by the company’s chargeholder, Quantuma said.

Founded in 2017, yboo uses its app to recommend phone contracts or SIM only plans based on usage, price and signal strength where customers live and work.

The app has more than 40,000 downloads across both Android and iOS devices. Based in Huddersfield, the company employed 12 staff. The firm’s CEO, Martyn Gould, appeared on the latest season of BBC2’s Dragon’s Den.

Simon Bonney, partner at Quantuma LLP, said: “We are currently taking steps to keep the company’s IP and software live in order to seek offers from interested parties.”

“We are continuing to review the position to determine the best outcome for the company’s creditors.”