Quickline is determined to tackle poor internet connectivity plaguing Yorkshire's rural communities: Sean Royce

In an increasingly digital world, reliable internet connectivity is no longer a luxury but an essential service. From accessing education, healthcare and managing your household finances to enabling remote working and staying connected with loved ones, broadband is a lifeline for communities.

Yet, for many rural areas in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, poor connectivity remains a persistent challenge. Quickline is determined to change that.

As a regionally focused rural broadband provider, Quickline has always been committed to connecting deep rural and hard-to-reach communities. Unlike many providers who prioritise towns and cities where deployment is quicker and cheaper, we are laser-focused on the areas that need it most.

Our goal is simple; to ensure that rural communities have access to the same digital opportunities as urban areas.

Sean Royce is CEO of Quickline. Picture: Sean Spencer/Hull News & Pictures Ltd

This year, we took a significant step forward in achieving that goal.

Quickline was awarded four Project Gigabit contracts across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, enabling us to bring gigabit-capable broadband to 170,000 funded premises, those that really are the hardest to reach.

Combined with our commercial build plans, we aim to connect an additional 190,000 premises, deepening our reach into rural areas and making a real difference to the lives of those who live and work there.

Our familiarity with the region has been a cornerstone of our success. As a locally embedded provider, we understand the unique challenges and opportunities in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

This knowledge, coupled with our experience in delivering government-subsidised broadband schemes, allowed us to hit the ground running. In fact, within just 77 days of being awarded the contract for West Yorkshire and the York area, we connected our first customer under Project Gigabit – a pace unmatched by other providers.

But for Quickline, delivering broadband is about more than infrastructure. It’s about social value, making a positive impact on the lives of those living in our communities. That’s why we launched our ‘QFutures’ programme, which is built on three pillars: Educate People, Enrich Livelihoods, and Enhance Environments.

Through ‘QFutures’, we aim to engage with schools, charities, businesses, and social enterprises to create lasting impacts in the communities we serve.

One example of this commitment is our membership in The 5% Club. Over the next five years, we’ve pledged that at least five per cent of our workforce will be in formal apprenticeship or graduate schemes.

Our first cohort of apprentices has already joined us, and we’re excited to expand this initiative with placements for students and graduates. By investing in talent from our region, we’re not only strengthening our team but also creating opportunities for young people to thrive in their careers.

Our broadband rollout and social initiatives are just the beginning. We’re dedicated to championing the needs of rural communities in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, ensuring they are no longer left behind in the digital age. By combining innovative technology with a strong focus on community, Quickline is not only delivering connectivity but also helping to regenerate and revitalise the areas we serve.

The journey to bridge the digital divide is far from over, but with Quickline at the forefront, rural communities can look forward to a future that is connected, empowered, and full of opportunity.