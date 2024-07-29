Quickline secures £190m contracts to bring 'lighning fast' broadband to rural Yorkshire

The two contracts, providing a combined £190m to connect hard-to-reach premises with full fibre broadband, including in North Yorkshire and East Yorkshire, form part of the Government’s £5bn Project Gigabit programme.

The deals mean that Quickline, which is based in East Yorkshire, has now been awarded all four of Project Gigabit’s Yorkshire contracts, as well as the majority for Lincolnshire.

The two new contracts cover 36,300 premises in North Yorkshire and just over 20,000 premises in East Yorkshire.

Quickline installing fibre into the village of Escrick, North Yorkshire. Picture: Sean Spencer/Hull News & Pictures Ltd

Quickline CEO Sean Royce said: “The award of these latest contracts underlines our position as the primary Project Gigabit broadband provider in rural Yorkshire.

“We are a regionally focused provider, and through our work as part of the Project Gigabit programme and beyond, we’re laser focused on delivering on our mission to connect rural communities to a world of possibilities.”

Quickline will also expand its commercial network to a further 107,000 premises across East and North Yorkshire, and Lincolnshire.

Project Gigabit is a government-funded programme to enable hard-to-reach communities to access lightning-fast, gigabit-capable broadband.

The programme targets homes and businesses that are not included in broadband suppliers’ commercial plans, reaching parts of the UK that might otherwise miss out on upgrades to next-generation speeds.

Work has already started to connect a further 60,000 funded premises in rural Yorkshire under two previously announced Project Gigabit contracts, both of which were awarded to Quickline.

The two latest contracts bring the total public investment in full fibre broadband delivered by Quickline to nearly £300m.

The first of the two new contracts covers large areas of rural North Yorkshire, including around Whitby and Scarborough, as well as Knaresborough and Settle, on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales.

The second new contract covers the East Riding of Yorkshire and large parts of Lincolnshire, as well as North and North East Lincolnshire and includes the rural communities of Holme upon Spalding Moor, Kilham and Easington.

Digital Infrastructure Minister Chris Bryant said: “Accelerating the rollout of fast broadband and modernising the country’s digital infrastructure is crucial to kickstarting an era of sustained economic growth in every part of the UK.

“Our £190m investment in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire will heal the headache of endless buffering felt by too many in rural communities, while building the infrastructure needed to attract new investment and ensure the benefits of digital technology reverberate across every corner of the country.”

Quickline has also committed to create more than 200 apprenticeships in the areas covered by the contracts through collaboration with build partners, as well as delivering over 2,500 accredited training courses and online work experience for 1,400 students.