Quoted Companies Alliance appoints new chair and deputy chair

Sangita Shah and Mark Taylor are to become the new chair and deputy chair of the board of the Quoted Companies Alliance (QCA) from autumn 2025.

They respectively succeed Judith MacKenzie and Claire Noyce, who have served in the roles since 2022 and 2019.

Sangita Shah is a seasoned company director and qualified accountant. Mark Taylor is a senior corporate lawyer specialising in UK securities law. Both originally joined the QCA Board in 2020.

James Ashton, Sangita Shah and Mark Taylor at a QCA Board Meeting

QCA chief executive James Ashton said: “I’m delighted that Sangita and Mark are taking on these vital leadership roles for the QCA. I’ve got to know them well in the three years I have been at the organisation, and their dedication to supporting growing public companies is clear.