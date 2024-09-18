Rabb-IT: Leeds IT support firm forcasting turnover of £4.3m by 2025
The announcement comes after the company recorded a £3.5m turnover over the past year, with an average 57 per cent year-on-year growth since 2021.
Within three years, the company has grown its client base from 35 to 115 and its contracted customers and its team, from 10 to 30.
Securing significant investment in 2021, when IT specialist, Dave Helm joined as Director, Rabb-IT has more than tripled its turnover from £900,000.
Mr Helm said: “When I joined the firm, we had very ambitious business plans. I am so pleased to see how Rabb-IT has grown, but we won’t stop here – our aim is to reach 300 customers in varying sectors and create 25 more jobs in the region at Rabb-IT in the next five years.”
A series of senior hires have been made within the firm to strengthen and drive it forward. Tim Wise has been appointed as head of operations, alongside a virtual CTO and a NED finance director.
The firm said that together, the senior team had “worked closely to develop the internal culture with a focus on process and operations to support the firm’s fast-growing customer portfolio.”
Founder of Rabb-IT, Steve Rabbit said, “We have made significant improvements operationally to ensure we have the right structure in place to support our growing client base.
“We’re incredibly proud of our teams who have worked so hard to embrace new products and services. With more man-power, we will continue to provide the best IT solutions with security and safeguarding at the core for our clients.”
