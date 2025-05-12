Racecourse and firm renew partnership ahead of new season
As part of the agreement, fleet management specialist Autohorn will continue to supply a dual-branded electric vehicle to support York Racecourse operations, as well as providing support vehicles to assist with event logistics.
The partnership delivers strong brand visibility for Autohorn, including prime television exposure of its on-course branding on ITV Racing and the Racing TV subscription Channel. The broadcasts have an audience of over 750,000 viewers.
James Brennan, head of marketing and sponsorship for York Racecourse, praised the mutual benefits as well as the longevity of the business relationship: "Our relationship with Autohorn has developed over more than a decade and works really well.
"Like all great business partnerships, it is simple and mutually beneficial. York Racecourse is particularly grateful for Autohorn’s provision of the dual-branded electric car which gives us great visibility and also aligns perfectly with our environmental sustainability mission - known as Green Knavesmire 300."
The racing season gets underway with the Dante festival, which runs from the 14th to the 16th May, with 35,000 racegoers expected over the three days. Across the full 2025 season, York Racecourse expects to attract more than 300,000 visitors.
Scott Jenkins, operations and sales director at Autohorn, said: "Our alliance with York Racecourse is a core part of our investment in the local York community. The racing season has become a really important part of our year and the venue offers a superb hospitality setting to host and connect with our business partners. We’re looking forward to another great year of collaboration and hopefully many more ahead."