Racecourse and firm renew partnership ahead of new season

Ahead of the 2025 racing season starting in May, Autohorn Fleet Services and York Racecourse have announced the renewal of their partnership for the 13th consecutive year.

As part of the agreement, fleet management specialist Autohorn will continue to supply a dual-branded electric vehicle to support York Racecourse operations, as well as providing support vehicles to assist with event logistics.

The partnership delivers strong brand visibility for Autohorn, including prime television exposure of its on-course branding on ITV Racing and the Racing TV subscription Channel. The broadcasts have an audience of over 750,000 viewers.

James Brennan, head of marketing and sponsorship for York Racecourse, praised the mutual benefits as well as the longevity of the business relationship: "Our relationship with Autohorn has developed over more than a decade and works really well.

The branded York Racecourse electric vehicle, supplied by Autohorn.

"Like all great business partnerships, it is simple and mutually beneficial. York Racecourse is particularly grateful for Autohorn’s provision of the dual-branded electric car which gives us great visibility and also aligns perfectly with our environmental sustainability mission - known as Green Knavesmire 300."

The racing season gets underway with the Dante festival, which runs from the 14th to the 16th May, with 35,000 racegoers expected over the three days. Across the full 2025 season, York Racecourse expects to attract more than 300,000 visitors.