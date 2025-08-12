Rachel Reeves' Autumn Budget must provide desperately-needed clarity and certainty: Beckie Hart

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Operating conditions remain tough for many businesses, with our latest Growth Indicator – a composite of our monthly surveys – revealing that firms across the private sector expect activity to fall in the next three months.

Against this backdrop, the upcoming Budget is a pivotal moment for the government to reverse the current weakness in business sentiment by addressing the significant burdens they are facing amid a challenging operating environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the government’s opportunity to deliver on its ambitious growth mission, driving up living standards for people in Yorkshire & the Humber.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves during a visit to Rolls Royce at Inchinnan, Renfrewshire. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

It is critical that the Autumn Budget provides the clarity and certainty businesses desperately need to invest, innovate, and create jobs. Its impact will resonate far beyond Westminster, influencing everything from hiring at a local level to the UK’s standing on the global economic stage.

The stakes are particularly high given the backdrop of global economic volatility and the ongoing need to bolster the UK’s competitive edge. While the Bank of England’s recen t interest rate cut to 4 per cent offers a slight reprieve, businesses are contending with a range of other cost pressures.

Firms are still struggling with high energy costs and the additional £24bn annual burden from last year’ s Autumn Budget increase in employer NICs. The government must consider this cumulative pressure on businesses when preparing the next Autumn Budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CBI is calling on the Chancellor to provide business tax certainty: the government needs to quash any speculations and avoid additional uncertainty which could further weaken investment prospects and hinder growth.

Beckie Hart shares her expert insight

The government’s recently published Modern Industrial Strategy rightly sets out a ten-year plan focusing on eight high-growth sectors, aiming to attract billions in private investment and create 1.1 million skilled jobs.

Similarly, the 10-Year Infrastructure Strategy outlines plans to fund at least £725 billion of economic and social infrastructure over the next decade. These ambitious strategies require tangible financial commitments and a clear roadmap for delivery within the Autumn Budget.

We urge the Chancellor to deliver a Budget that accelerates industrial and infrastructure strategy implementation, providing specific funding allocations and clear timelines for key initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We continue to press for reforms to the Apprenticeship Levy and funding for the Growth and Skills Levy to address critical skills shortages and boost productivity across all sectors. We also call on the government to effectively tackle uncompetitive electricity prices for energy intensive businesses, to ensure UK industries can compete with the rest of Europe.

The CBI stands ready to partner with the government to co-design the policies that will not only navigate current economic headwinds but also build a truly competitive, innovative, and prosperous UK economy for years to come.

This is a moment for decisive action, ensuring that when Parliament reconvenes, businesses can hit the ground running, driving the growth our country needs.