Rachel Reeves delivered welcome downpayment on UK's growth mission in the Spending Review: Beckie Hart

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First, the uplift to R&D investment – something we at the CBI have been long calling for.

This sends a clear message: the UK IS serious about being a global destination for innovation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The total £86bn over four years can crowd in private investment, unlock new opportunities, and underpin growth in sectors from clean energy to AI. Now we need real partnership with business to ensure this money flows to where it is needed most.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves appearing on the BBC1 current affairs programme, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg. Picture:: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire

There was also welcome investment in housing and modern, local transport networks in Yorkshire and across the North, we all know how important that is for business: moving goods, building good quality homes, stimulating jobs in the construction industry and getting people back to work and how much it matters.

Multi-year settlements for local authorities are also a smart step, empowering those closest to communities to go for growth.

Progress on clean energy stood out too.

The record £14.2bn funding for Sizewell C and £13.2bn to decarbonise UK homes are vital moves towards energy security and clean power.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beckie Hart shares her expert insight

But we must remember: many of the biggest ambitions, from nuclear to transport, will be delivered not by Whitehall but by business. It’s only business that can provide the investment, innovation and jobs to deliver growth. What we didn’t hear last week matters as much as what we did.

We’ve said it before and we will keep saying it: you can’t have a plan for growth without a plan for people.

But on skills, labour and workforce, the Spending Review was largely quiet. We will keep banging this drum: we need real reform – flex in the Apprenticeship Levy, funding for the Growth and Skills Levy and a real plan to tackle labour and skills shortages.

On energy costs, especially for energy intensive industries, we have pushed this issue up the agenda and will keep pressing for rapid, decisive reform. The next step is the upcoming Industrial Strategy. Watch this space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the board, we have been crystal clear with the Chancellor: while business is being asked to do more and invest more, it is also shouldering an additional £24bn in extra costs per year because of the NICs and living wage rises.

We’ve told the Chancellor in no uncertain terms: she must quash rumours that taxes will rise in the Autumn Budget, and further speculation over the summer that risk stymieing confidence and subduing investment.

This moment matters, but it’s also just the start of the next chapter.

In the weeks ahead, we expect a tapestry of strategies that will affect every aspect of our economy and businesses, setting our direction for years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get this right – with business truly co-designing, not just consulted – and we have the power to build something just as competitive, just as impressive.

For our economy and our people.