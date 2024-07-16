Rachel Reeves has made positive start on fulfilling growth ambitions: Beckie Hart

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been a jam-packed week full of announcements for business leaders in Yorkshire and the Humber to pore over and it’s great to see so many of our regional MPs landing the top jobs.

Last Monday, our CEO Rain Newton-Smith joined Chancellor Rachel Reeves at the Treasury, where Reeves set out her intention to make growth the defining priority of government.

Firms welcomed the government’s speedy commitment to tackling the restrictive planning processes holding back crucial investments in infrastructure and housebuilding.

Rachel Reeves outside 11 Downing Street in London

Delivering the planning officers and coordinated oversight needed will be instrumental in ensuring a long-term approach that enables key projects and boosts investor confidence.

Equally, better coordination across central government, and between Whitehall and UK regions and nations, when it comes to areas like infrastructure will help us forge ahead on connectivity and our net zero transition.

Then came the announcement of the new National Wealth Fund – intended to draw in private sector investment for infrastructure projects.

We know that the investment needed to meet our 2050 net zero targets will not come from the public or the private sector alone. So, firms are supportive of the taskforce’s recommendations for a green catalytic fund that can crowd in the private funds needed to deliver decarbonisation infrastructure.

Beckie Hart is regional director for Yorkshire & Humber at the CBI

Businesses will be looking for clarity on how the National Wealth Fund will work alongside GB Energy and want to work with the taskforce to make sure it can deliver on our shared ambition for UK green growth.

And of course, our growth ambitions will need to be built on a strong and productive workforce. Economic inactivity continues to drag down our progress on growth. So, it was hugely encouraging to see the new government prioritise solutions to tackle this challenge – with the announcement of Labour’s ‘Back to Work Plan’.

Addressing inactivity will make it easier for our region’s businesses to access those skills needed to grow, to invest. And, crucially, it will mean that more people can experience the financial benefits and security of work.

Towards the end of last week, we saw signs that the UK’s economic recovery is starting to put down roots, with GDP figures rising by 0.4 per cent in May.

That will have been welcome news to firms and the new government alike – but businesses remain cautious about the near-term outlook.

To put the economy on a truly sustainable growth trajectory, we will need to see concrete action in the government’s first 100 days – even beyond the warm commitments we’ve heard so far.

For example, a Net Zero Investment Plan to support ambitions and boost green growth, a clear business tax roadmap that can help deliver the stability firms are looking for or by making Employee Assistance Programmes tax free.

After all, close collaboration between firms and government in all areas where we can boost growth will significantly improve our chance of success in improving UK prosperity.